Avoiding Sneaky Water Leaks - Gateway Gazette

A leaky toilet, a water softener with a drip, a cracked underground sprinkler, or a humidifier that isn’t functioning properly can quickly add up to a shocking utility bill! Read on for several actual examples from Okotoks customers that added up to big dollars, and find out how to ensure this doesn’t happen to you. A furnace humidifier that continuously leaked for 3 weeks used 115m3 of water and added $245 to the utility bill. A toilet that leaked non-stop for just 3 days led to an extra $60 on a customer’s bill, and another that wasn’t caught for 20 days wasted 441m3 of water and cost $1,109—yikes! Even a slow drip on a faucet can waste up to 75 litres of water a day. We often forget about these water wasters—out of sight, out of mind. But there’s a solution! Not only can you use the water meter portal to actively monitor your home’s water consumption in real-time, you can also set up high water consumption and vacation alerts. These will help you catch undetected leaks before a high water bill arrives in the mail.

Note: the above calculations are based on water consumption only. In some cases sewer generation charges also apply (i.e. toilets, water softeners). In those cases, additional sewer charges will make the total cost of the leak nearly double! To see how water and sewer charges are calculated, try the online water utility calculator.

Water Meter Portal Learning Sessions

Find out everything you need to know to use your water meter portal effectively. Learn how to easily view your water consumption online, monitor your water use, set up vacation alerts, and protect yourself against leaks at home before it costs you a lot of money! Please bring along a laptop or tablet (a phone will do in a pinch) to the session.

August 17 | 1 – 2 p.m.Pason Centennial Arenas, Provincial room