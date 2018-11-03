Awards Recognize Heritage Preservation Efforts - Gateway Gazette

The biennial awards honour the contributions of individuals, organizations, businesses, Indigenous communities and municipalities engaged in heritage preservation and appreciation in the following categories: Outstanding Achievement, Heritage Conservation, Heritage Awareness, Indigenous Heritage and Youth Heritage.
“Thanks to the contributions of individual Albertans, heritage organizations, business and community leaders, the stories of our province’s past will continue to be shared with generations to come. Recipients of the 2018 heritage awards are leading the way – helping to strengthen the cultural fabric of Alberta and inspiring others to get involved in preserving our rich history and heritage.”
~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism
The recipients of this year’s awards include:
Additional information on the 2018 award recipients is available on the Alberta Historical Resources Foundation Heritage Awards web page.
The awards program is an integral part of the Government of Alberta’s commitment to supporting heritage preservation efforts in communities throughout Alberta. A total of 70 awards have been presented to recipients from across the province since the program was reintroduced in 2005.