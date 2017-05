Premier Rachel Notley has issued the following statement about the election results in British Columbia:

“I want to congratulate Premier Christy Clark, John Horgan and Andrew Weaver on their campaigns in British Columbia. I look forward to working with them on what they have all described as a desire for change and a new way of governing B.C.

“My government looks forward to working with British Columbia on our shared priorities, helping to build a Canada that works for working people with good jobs, economic opportunity and trade between our provinces.”