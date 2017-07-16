BAA Training Starts Partnership for a Cadet Program with Small Planet Airlines

BAA Training, a European standard aviation training centre, widens its partners’ list for ab initio pilot training and starts cooperation with Small Planet Airlines, one of the fastest growing independent leisure airlines in Europe. The main purpose of the partnership is to give an opportunity to those willing to become a pilot and support the airline with a sufficient number of pilots for the First Officer position. The agreement will cover 450 future pilots in the period of 2017-2025.

The Airline operates a fleet of 17 Airbus A320 and 4 Airbus A321 aircraft and is looking for aspiring future pilots to join their team at the beginning of 2018. The first stage of the partnership involves the program for people who already hold a private pilot licence (PPL(A)), have built flight time and passed all the ATPL theory exams. After a preselection process developed by BAA Training and Small Planet Airlines, one can start Instrument Rating, Multi-Engine Piston as well as Commercial Pilot Licence modules (IR+MEP+CPL) and continue with Airbus A320 or A321 Type Rating needed for the airline. After a successful completion of these courses at BAA Training, candidates will be employed and offered to go forward with improving their professional skills at the airline.

“When aviation industry faces a great demand for pilots, we as an aviation academy are ready to take responsibility and support both parties by finding an airline which is willing to engage with future pilots from their first steps in aviation training as well as right candidates who comply with airline’s requirements and values,” explains Egle Vaitkeviciute, CEO of BAA Training.

An upcoming Small Planet Airlines Cadet Program will be yet another step in the company’s engagement with its future First Officers. A Cadet student will be granted the letter of engagement even before starting ATPL Integrated training, it means right after passing the preselection process at BAA Training aviation academy.

“Small Planet Airlines is famous for strong values and culture. We are happy to announce Cadet program, where we are going to select and train entry pilots in our culture. We are going to continue our growth to achieve our ambition, so we have a strong demand for pilots joining our airline“, says Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Small Planet Airlines Lithuania.

About BAA Training:

BAA Training is one of the biggest European standard aviation training centres, where the experience of tailored training solutions is wrapped in personal care. Its people are united by the passion for aviation and desire to ensure the efficient training solutions for both pilots and airlines.

With the headquarters in Lithuania, Europe, BAA Training is present almost all over the world with representative offices in Bangkok, Belgrade, Sharjah, Jakarta, London, Miami, Moscow, Tallin and Warsaw. In addition to the training base in HQ, it is able to offer training solutions for 18 types of aircraft in 55 Full Flight Simulators scattered among 32 locations in Europe, North and South Americas, Africa and Asia.

Almost 700 pilots flew close to 20,000 hours on FFSs in 2016 and acquired Type Rating at BAA Training. Cadet Pilot programmes with 4 airlines were established in 2016, too.

BAA Training is a member of the Avia Solutions Group family – an international, publicly traded aviation holding company with over 20 subsidiaries worldwide.

