Bachman in the Badlands Amphitheatre, Alberta’s Premier Outdoor Live Concert Venue, Saturday, August 26

Canadian music icon Randy Bachman, co-founder of The Guess Who and Bachman ‐Turner Overdrive, performs with Edmonton band Hey Romeo Saturday, August 26.

Grammy, CMA and ACM award winning country music legend John Michael Montgomery, along with Charlie Major take centre stage Friday, August 25.

Drumheller, Alberta – Known for its outstanding acoustics and stunning vistas that are home to the famous Canadian Badlands Passion Play, The Badlands Amphitheatre (Badlands Amp) is hosting four bands on the weekend of August 25 & 26.

Launched in 2015, the Badlands Amp has quickly gained notoriety as Alberta’s premier outdoor live concert venue. The venue has received two prestigious Travel Alberta Alto awards. Musicians and audiences alike are captivated by the natural geography of the site as well as the intimacy of its 2700 seat outdoor stage.

Unlike live mammoth outdoor concerts where the audience primarily watches performers on a distant video screen, all Badlands Amp seats are within 100 feet of the stage with great site lines and crystal clear sound. A concert surrounded by the incredible Badlands scenery with the sun setting behind the hills is a “must see” musical experience.

Randy Bachman. (Photo courtesy of BADLANDSAMP.COM)

On Saturday, August 26, Canadian icon, Randy Bachman, legendary co-founder of The Guess Who and Bachman‐Turner Overdrive will make his first appearance at the Badlands Amp along with Hey Romeo.

Bachman has earned more than 120 Gold and Platinum album/singles awards around the world for performing and producing. With more than 40 million in record sales and an incredible discography, Randy Bachman will provide the Badlands Amp audience with another memorable concert experience from the Canadian Icons Concert Series.

His list of unforgettable rock anthems includes “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”, “Taking Care of Business”, “Looking Out for #1” and “American Woman”.

On Friday August 25, country music legend John Michael Montgomery and Canada’s own Charlie Major take centre stage.

John Michael Montgomery. (Photo courtesy of BADLANDSAMP.COM)

John Michael Montgomery has earned 15 number one singles, sold over 16 million albums and received numerous industry and fan-voted awards, including a Grammy Award, CMA Awards, ACM Awards and American Music Awards.

The Badlands Amp will be filled with his classic tunes such as “Life’s a Dance”, “I Swear”, “I Love the Way You Love Me”, and “I Can Love You Like That”. His song “Sold (The Grundy County Auction)”, will have the audience dancing in the isles.

Tickets for both concerts are available at www.badlandsamp.com or by calling the box office at 403-823-2001.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

