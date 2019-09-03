Back to School Safety - Gateway Gazette

School Zone in Effect

Please be aware, that children are back at school in Okotoks. Schools zones are in effect for all school zones in Okotoks. Speed limits in School Zones in Okotoks are 30 kph from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on school days. You are not permitted to pass another vehicle in a school or playground zone.

Getting caught traveling 50 kph in a school or playground zone will cost you $167 and 3 demerit points. Passing a vehicle in a school or playground zone will cost you $233 and 3 demerits. Passing a school bus with red lights flashing is a $465 fine and 6 demerit points.

Please use caution around school zones as kids returning to school will still be in vacation mode and may be rushing & distracted to meet friends.

Did you Know?

Please note, when visiting Calgary, the city removed all their school zones signs and replaced them with “Playground Zone” signs. Playground speed limits in Calgary are 30 kph and are in effect from 7:30 am – 9:00 pm 365 days a year. Playground zones in other jurisdictions in Alberta take effect with a 30 kph speed limit one half hour before dawn and are in effect until a half hour after sunset.