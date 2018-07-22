Backyard Hens Licensing in Turner Valley - Gateway Gazette

Backyard Hens Licensing in Turner Valley

By Contributor

Jul 22

As of November 2, 2015, Residents of Turner Valley are permitted to raise up to six (6) hens in a backyard henhouse.

Please read Backyard Hens – Requirements and Best Practices for more information on caring for hens, and requirements for joining the the program.

To apply to the Backyard Hens Program, complete a Backyard Hens Licence Application and submit the form along with the $25.00 registration fee, and all required documentation to the municipal office.

Backyard Hens Licences must be renewed annually. The renewal rate is $30.00, however those renewals received by the due date will be discounted $5.00.

