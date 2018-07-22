Backyard Hens Licensing in Turner Valley - Gateway Gazette

As of November 2, 2015, Residents of Turner Valley are permitted to raise up to six (6) hens in a backyard henhouse.

Please read Backyard Hens – Requirements and Best Practices for more information on caring for hens, and requirements for joining the the program.

To apply to the Backyard Hens Program, complete a Backyard Hens Licence Application and submit the form along with the $25.00 registration fee, and all required documentation to the municipal office.

Backyard Hens Licences must be renewed annually. The renewal rate is $30.00, however those renewals received by the due date will be discounted $5.00.