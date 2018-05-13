Badlands Amphitheatre presents Corb Lund and Ian Tyson for an evening of Cowboy Songs and Stories - Gateway Gazette

Corb Lund and Ian Tyson and will perform “Cowboy Songs and Stories” at the Badland’s Amphitheatre August 25.

DRUMHELLER, AB – Country icon Ian Tyson is teaming up with fellow Albertan Corb Lund to present an evening of “Cowboy Songs and Stories” at the Badland’s Amphitheatre.

“I am looking forward to bringing the ‘Best of the West’ to the heart of the Badlands,” Tyson says. “Having mentored Corb over the years makes working with him now a lot of fun!”

“Cowboy Songs and Stories” will see Tyson and Lund share the stage, trading songs and stories throughout the performance. The one-night engagement follows on the heels of the duo’s 2017 critically acclaimed, sold out performances in Ottawa, Victoria, Vancouver and Edmonton.

Fans might recognize the format from the string of shows the pair did to mark the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in 2012—but this iteration of “Cowboy Songs and Stories” will come with a fresh twist for 2018.

“We’ve really got to know each other over the years—maybe a bit too well,” Lund jokes. “I think our friendship shines through when we play, and the audience can feel it. Ian is a legend, so it’s a privilege and honour to share the stage with him—and I’m lucky to call him a friend.”

Alberta’s own Tim Hus will open the concert. Tickets for the Badlands Amp presentation of “Cowboy Songs and Stories” go on sale on Tuesday, May 8th at 10:00 AM online at BadlandsAmp.com.

About Badlands AMP

Launched in 2015, the Badlands Amp has quickly gained notoriety as Alberta’s premier outdoor live concert venue. The venue has received two prestigious Travel Alberta Alto awards. Musicians and audiences alike are captivated by the natural geography of the site as well as the intimacy of its 2700 seat outdoor stage.

Unlike live mammoth outdoor concerts where the audience primarily watches performers on a distant video screen, all Badlands Amp seats are within 100 feet of the stage with great site lines and crystal clear sound. A concert surrounded by the incredible Badlands scenery with the sun setting behind the hills is a “must see” musical experience.