Bah Humbug: Lottery Tickets are a No-go for Minors this Christmas - Gateway Gazette

As the season of giving enters the minds of Albertans, Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) is reminding people that lottery products are not an appropriate gift for minors.
Since ticket lotteries were first introduced to Alberta in 1975, policy has excluded minors from purchasing or cashing in lottery tickets. Research shows that the earlier an individual begins to gamble, the more likely he or she is to experience problems with gambling later in life.
“AGLC’s minors’ awareness campaign is aimed at educating gift givers, lottery retailers and their staff that lottery tickets are not suitable gifts for children under the age of 18. Through education campaigns like this, AGLC ensures both the industry and the public know they are key partners in helping to prevent underage gambling.”
~Alain Maisonneuve, President & CEO, AGLC
GameSenseAB.ca has a number of tools to help Albertans get the most out of playing, such as:
GameSense Advisors are on location at all 28 Alberta casinos, within GameSense Info Centres. If you or someone you know may require additional gambling support, contact the Alberta Health Services Addiction Line at 1-866-332-2322.
If you gamble, use your #GameSense.
