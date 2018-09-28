Balloon Night Glow event will see increased traffic in the S.W. area - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Heritage Inn International Balloon Festival is hosting a Balloon Night Glow event that will be held on Friday, September 28 from 5 – 9 p.m. in the field at Spitzee Elementary School, located at 409 Macleod Trail S.W.

There will be increased visitor traffic in the area as approximately 5,000 visitors with vehicles are expected to attend the event. Attendees are invited to park in any open spaces in the area and are welcome to utilize some of the many spaces or lots available in the downtown core.

Event organizers are working in partnership with the local RCMP detachment, the High River Fire Department and Community Peace Officers to ensure all safety requirements are met.

Barricades will be placed on 9 Avenue from 3 Street to the High River Hospital Parking lot entrance as well as at the north end of the Charles Clark Medical Centre parking lot in order to keep emergency routes clear. (see map)

Community Peace Officers be on site to assist with traffic control following the event to direct vehicle traffic out of town via 12 Avenue and help reduce additional traffic build up along the Centre Street Bridge. A reminder to visitors, that there is one lane of alternating traffic available over the Centre Street Bridge – Please use the detour via 498 Ave./HWY 543 and 5 Street S.E. or 12 Avenue S.E. to enter town.

The event organizer’s event permit will also allow a temporary relaxation of the Town’s noise bylaw to accommodate the event continuing into the late evening. Organizers request that attendees leave their pets/dogs at home as Spitzee School Field is considered a school playground and does not permit animals.

The Balloon Night Glow will feature music, food trucks and an opportunity for attendees to see hot air balloons inflate and light up using their burners. There will also be a walk-in balloon where attendees can walk inside and see how a hot air balloon inflates.

The event is part of the Heritage International Balloon Festival that runs from September 26 – 30. For more information visit, www.heritageinninternationalballoonfestival.com