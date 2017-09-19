Banff RCMP – Request for information in theft from Banff Springs Hotel

Banff, Alberta – RCMP from the Banff detachment are asking the public to help identify two persons of interest after two luxury vehicles were stolen from the Banff Springs Hotel parking lot in July.

On July 8, Banff RCMP were called to a complaint of an Infiniti Q60 convertible that was stolen from the Banff Springs Hotel. The following day, a brown BMW X6 SUV was also stolen. Video surveillance from the hotel captured images of a man and woman that investigators consider persons of interest. Investigators believe that the two incidents are related and are asking anyone who recognizes the people in the attached photos to call Banff RCMP at 403-762-2226.

Anyone with information on these individuals or the stolen vehicles is asked to contact the Banff RCMP at 403-762-2226. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

