Banff RCMP Respond to False Report of Hostage Taking - Gateway Gazette

Banff, Alberta – On December 11, 2018 the Banff RCMP responded to an allegation that a man had shot a person at the Banff International Hostel. RCMP members contained the hostel and established contact with the suspect by phone. The man claimed that he had shot a person and had taken hostages. The suspect made threats to shoot additional hostages and to blow up the hostel. Several police resources responded to these allegations and eventually determined that the threats were a hoax. The investigation has determined that the phone call originated from outside Canada and was made via a ‘voice over internet protocol’ system.

Staff Sergeant Michael Buxton-Carr said, “False reports of critical incidents are a waste of police resources and create the potential for danger as police execute an urgent response and prepare for tactical considerations. The members of Banff and Canmore Detachments who reacted to this event should be praised for their measured response and their thorough investigation.”

The matter remains under investigation by the Banff RCMP General Investigation Section.