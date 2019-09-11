Banff RCMP Respond to Fatal Collision on Highway 1 - Gateway Gazette

Banff, Alta – On September 10, 2019 at approximately 6:45 a.m. the Banff RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Banff National Park. A commercial transport truck carrying a load of hydroelectric poles left the roadway while east-bound near Redearth Creek. Preliminary investigation has determined that the truck travelled from the paved surface onto the grass median strip before flipping onto its roof. The 29-year-old driver and sole occupant of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. The collision remains under investigation. The RCMP request that any person with information about this event call the Banff Detachment at (403) 763-6600.

Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased. The identity of the deceased will not be released.