 Banff RCMP Respond to Fatal Collision on Highway 1 - Gateway Gazette

Banff RCMP Respond to Fatal Collision on Highway 1

By Contributor

Sep 11

Banff, Alta – On September 10, 2019 at approximately 6:45 a.m. the Banff RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Banff National Park. A commercial transport truck carrying a load of hydroelectric poles left the roadway while east-bound near Redearth Creek. Preliminary investigation has determined that the truck travelled from the paved surface onto the grass median strip before flipping onto its roof. The 29-year-old driver and sole occupant of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. The collision remains under investigation. The RCMP request that any person with information about this event call the Banff Detachment at (403) 763-6600.  

Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased. The identity of the deceased will not be released. 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Banff RCMP Respond to Fatal Collision on Highway 1

Alberta RCMP Updates Data and Innovation Web Page

RCMP Busy on Alberta Roads on the Labour Day Weekend

High River RCMP seek public assistance in identifying Break and Enter suspects

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Suicide-prevention Resources for Indigenous Youth Next Post Banff RCMP Respond to Fatal Collision on Highway 1