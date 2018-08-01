Banff RCMP Seek Return of Special Artifact - Gateway Gazette

Banff National Park, Alberta – The RCMP are seeking public assistance in the return of an artifact that was removed on July 28 from a historical site at Lower Bankhead near Lake Minnewanka in Banff National Park.

At 2:30 p.m., Banff RCMP received a report that an artifact was taken. The artifact is described as a 1900’s era coal miners lamp (attached photo is an exact replica). The Wolf Flame Safety Lamp was placed on the ground near the lamp house, as part of a Parks Canada interactive guided walk. The story of the people of Bankhead is part of Banff’s rich cultural history and the missing lamp was on loan from the great-granddaughter of a miner.

“The value in this lamp is not monetary, rather it is sentimental and historical” says Sergeant Philip Viers of the Banff RCMP Detachment. “We are making a public plea and ask that whoever removed this lamp do the right thing by returning it to any RCMP Detachment.”

If you have any information regarding this artifact please contact the Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com,