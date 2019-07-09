Banff RCMP Targeting Dangerous Driving Behaviours - Gateway Gazette

Banff, Alberta – Throughout June, the Banff RCMP have conducted traffic enforcement operations targeting specific areas within the Banff town site. Operations have been performed at several locations, including the Banff sign on Mount Norquay Rd, the 100 block of Banff Avenue, and intersections on Wolf Street. The RCMP are observing frequent dangerous driving behaviours, including the use of cellular devices, speeding, and stop sign violations. The Banff RCMP issued a total of 129 violation tickets as a result of pro-active traffic enforcement.

Staff Sergeant Buxton-Carr said, “The Banff RCMP are targeting locations with the greatest density of vehicle and pedestrian traffic to reduce risk of harm as we enter our peak visitation period. We are concerned by the number of motorists who drive while using their phones, exceed speed limits, or fail to obey stop signs. Road Safety is a priority for the Banff RCMP and the public can expect to see pro-active traffic operations within the town site.”