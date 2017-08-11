Banff Region Transit Projects Get Funding Boost

By Gateway Gazette

Aug 11

The Government of Alberta is providing nearly $1 million in Green Transit Incentives Program (GreenTRIP) grants to the Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission for two Banff region transit projects.

A grant of more than $666,000 will support bus shelter installations and improvements at 10 locations along Banff’s local transit routes and the Canmore-Banff regional route served by Roam – the public transit system.

These improvements will help make the area’s transit system more accessible and convenient, encouraging more local residents and tourists to choose the service.

Alberta is also providing nearly $267,000 to refurbish five Roam buses – three hybrid electric buses used locally in Banff and two bio-diesel buses operating between Banff and Canmore.

This investment will help extend the life of these buses, improving public transit within Banff and its regional connection to Canmore.

“This funding demonstrates our government’s commitment to provide Albertans with safe, affordable and environmentally sustainable public transportation options. As a world-class tourism destination, it’s important that the Banff-Canmore area has an efficient and accessible public transit system to help residents and visitors get around and connect to other communities.”

Cam Westhead, MLA for Banff-Cochrane, acting on behalf of Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation and Minister of Infrastructure  

“We are excited to see Banff’s vision for sustainable transportation solutions advance, thanks to this support from the province. Enhancements to regional transit service in the Bow Valley will encourage more residents, commuters and visitors to Roam Banff National Park.”

Karen Sorensen, mayor of Banff

“These GreenTRIP funds enable us to continue offering and expanding affordable public transit in the Bow Valley. We are grateful for the Government of Alberta’s ongoing commitment to this essential service for our local residents and many visitors.”

Davina Bernard, Chair of the Bow Valley Regional Transit Service Commission

Quick facts

  • The Government of Alberta has committed $1.3 billion over the four years of Budget 2017 for urban, rural and regional transit to connect communities and help Albertans access affordable transportation options.
  • Alberta’s transit investment aligns with the province’s Climate Leadership Plan, as transit helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by providing affordable alternatives to single-occupancy vehicles.
  • On July 5, 2017, Alberta announced $35,000 in GreenTRIP funding to the Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission for a design and implementation plan for service between Lake Louise and Banff, with $35,000 in additional funding for this project coming from the federal Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.
  • Transit funding helps to improve the quality of life for Albertans by supporting safe, affordable, accessible and environmentally sustainable transportation options.
  • Transit projects improve public access to essential services, education and jobs, making lives better for Albertans.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

The Indian Act Should Have Been Abolished Years Ago

What Compensation Should Airlines Provide for Delayed Flight – Moral, Physical or Both?

Waterton Lakes National Park: Fire Information Update 09.08.2017

Preventing Family Violence for New Albertans

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post The Indian Act Should Have Been Abolished Years Ago Next Post Banff Region Transit Projects Get Funding Boost
%d bloggers like this: