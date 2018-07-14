Banff’s Mount Royal Hotel Reopens After 2016 Fire - Gateway Gazette

BANFF, Alta. – The Mount Royal Hotel, located in the heart of Banff, will officially reopened its doors on July 1st to welcome the community and guests back to the historic property. Following a devastating fire in December 2016 that brought together the Banff community, the hotel has been restored to its former beauty, seamlessly blending its storied heritage with thoroughly modern amenities and design.

“The reopening of the Mount Royal Hotel will provide a truly unforgettable Banff experience for today’s modern traveller, bringing together a thoughtful juxtaposition of rich history and contemporary design,” said Dave McKenna, President, Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit. “We look forward to welcoming both the local community and our global guests back to such an incredible Banff landmark and are delighted to re-introduce the Mount Royal Hotel into Pursuit’s collection of world-class attractions and exceptional experiences.”

Through the lens of celebrated Canadian design firm DIALOG, the hotel’s look and feel layers together historical elements in a modern way. Renowned art consultancy firm Farmboy Fine Arts from Vancouver complemented the design with carefully selected artwork that reflects both contemporary and modern works alongside re-imagined historic pieces from Banff’s Whyte Museum. Design highlights also include the creation of custom-made headboards from Toronto’s Moss & Lam art studio to serve as the centerpiece in each of the hotel’s 133 guest rooms.

Features of the historically-inspired décor and remarkable amenities include the much anticipated rooftop lounge with outdoor hot tubs. A custom-designed museum and a hotel library provide unique spaces for guests and the community to connect and relax, while the well-appointed and spacious guest rooms showcase outstanding mountain views.

For more than 100 years, the Mount Royal Hotel has been an anchor in Banff’s community. Its location on the corner of Banff Avenue and Caribou Street – in the heart of town – makes it an iconic landmark in the town’s most premier location.

For more information, or to reserve a room, please visit www.mountroyalhotel.com.

