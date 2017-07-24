Banks Accepting Donations for Red Cross British Columbia Fires Appeal

The Canadian Red Cross is pleased to announce that nine banks in Canada will be accepting financial donations from the public in support of Red Cross efforts to provide assistance to the thousands of British Columbians impacted by the fires burning in the province.

The Canadian Red Cross is supporting the Government of British Columbia by providing registration services to evacuated individuals and families, as well as cots, blankets and shelter supplies to the reception centres so evacuees have a safe place to sleep.

How Canadians can help

The following banks are accepting financial donations in branches across Canada from July 13 to August 13:

BMO Financial Group

Canadian Western Bank

CIBC

HSBC Bank Canada

National Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

Tangerine Bank (donations can be made online directly from client accounts starting from July 19 to August 18)

TD Bank Group

Canadians wishing to support our efforts can also make a financial donation to the British Columbia Fires Appeal online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111 or by contacting their local Canadian Red Cross office.

QUOTE

“Thousands of British Columbians have been impacted by fires spreading through the province, and more communities are still at risk of being evacuated. Thanks to the support of participating banks, generous Canadians will have another way to donate and support Red Cross activities in response to this emergency.”

Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

“Banks are giving Canadians the opportunity to donate at branches across the country to help people affected by the fires in British Columbia. Banks and their employees are part of the impacted communities and they are ready to assist the Red Cross in raising funds for those in need.”

Neil Parmenter, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 190 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity in Canada and throughout the world.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association works on behalf of 64 domestic banks, foreign bank subsidiaries and foreign bank branches operating in Canada and their 280,000 employees. The CBA advocates for effective public policies that contribute to a sound, successful banking system that benefits Canadians and Canada’s economy. The Association also promotes financial literacy to help Canadians make informed financial decisions and works with banks and law enforcement to help protect customers against financial crime and promote fraud awareness. www.cba.ca.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

