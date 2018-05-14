Bar U Ranch National Historic Site Opens for the Season - Gateway Gazette

Bar U Ranch National Historic Site officially opens for the visitor season

Free admission for youth at Parks Canada places starting in 2018

Longview, Alberta – Parks Canada’s places represent the very best that Canada has to offer and tell stories of who we are, including the history, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

Millions of Canadians celebrated Canada 150 with free admission to Parks Canada’s places in 2017 and more Canadians than ever before had amazing experiences. Building on that success, the Government has announced free admission to Parks Canada’s places for youth aged 17 and under, starting in 2018 and beyond. This will make discovering nature and connecting with our history easier and more affordable for families.

Through the Parks Canada Discovery Pass, families and groups will have unlimited opportunities to visit national parks, marine conservation areas, and historic sites throughout the year.

Starting on May 14, Bar U Ranch National Historic Site will begin welcoming visitors for the 2018 season.

This year, at the Bar U Ranch, we will offer our annual special events plus activities and experiences throughout the season. Cowboy Cuisine is a chance for visitors to eat like cowboys. Discover how the ranch produced, stored and served food. Cowboy Cuisine features a heritage meal served up in the dining room of our historic cookhouse. Check our website for available program dates in July and August.

The “Rhythm of the Land” is an ongoing series of activities at the Bar U Ranch where visitors can experience changes at the site across the whole season, from spring’s rebirth to the gathering of the fall harvest. “Rhythm of the Land” encompasses the growing season, new calves frolicking under their mother’s careful gaze, and the steady footfall of heavy horses as they plant a crop. Smell the new cut hay in the summertime and join the harvest crew in the fall stacking bundles of grain into stooks or loading them onto horse drawn wagons for their journey to the vintage threshing machine. Feel the “Rhythm of the Land” in 2018 (field days are subject to weather):

· Spring Seeding: May 19 to 21

· Haying demonstrations: Historic Places Day, July 7

· Binding and stooking: September 1 to 3

· Harvest: September 15-16

Parks Canada is actively working with our partners, including Indigenous groups, to share the stories of our treasured places, and to monitor and restore sensitive ecosystems, advance conservation initiatives, protect species at risk, and expand our knowledge of biodiversity and climate change.

To have a memorable time and make the most of their Parks Canada experience, visitors are encouraged to plan their trip in advance. Visitors can order their Discovery Pass and make camping reservations online by visiting the Parks Canada’s website. Visitors are also encouraged to download the incredibly popular Parks Canada’s mobile app and follow us on social media for more information about the breathtaking locations, and hidden gems at national parks, marine conservation areas, and historic sites.

“This year we are celebrating families with free admission for youth aged 17 and under. We want to inspire youth to discover, connect, and protect Canada’s remarkable nature and history. And as always, we encourage all visitors to plan their trips and discover new and exciting destinations across the country by consulting Parks Canada’s website, or downloading the Parks Canada’s Mobile App for a list of hidden gems and other unique and memorable ways to experience our national treasures.”

The Honourable Catherine McKenna,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

· Parks Canada manages a nation-wide network of 171 national historic sites, 46 national parks, one national urban park, and four national marine conservation areas.

· Beginning in 2018, Parks Canada will return to fee-based admission. Admission fees will not increase over 2016 levels.

· Parks Canada will continue to offer free admission to new Canadian citizens for one year through the Institute for Canadian Citizenship’s Cultural Access Pass Program.

· Canadians are encouraged to order their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online. Discovery Passes are also available at Parks Canada entry gates and visitor centres. Please visit the Parks Canada’s web site for more information.

· As in the past, our partners, such as Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC), will be selling Discovery Passes as of January 2018. Please visit the webpage of a partner location near you for details.

· Enter Parks Canada’s Discover Canada contest for a chance to win an amazing trip to Canada’s west coast and other bi-weekly prizes, including Discovery Passes, merchandise and more. In collaboration with our proud partners: MEC, CIBC and Air Canada.

