Bar-V-Nook Manor Officially Opens - Gateway Gazette

The governments of Canada and Alberta are making lives better for seniors in Smoky Lake and surrounding communities with the grand opening of the new Bar-V-Nook Manor.

The new facility features 60 units, offers increased flexibility for seniors in the level of care they can access and allows them to remain close to their families and communities.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Colin Piquette, MLA for Athabasca-Sturgeon-Redwater, on behalf of Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing, made the announcement today.

“I know seniors want to live close to their family, friends and the services they count on. The new Bar-V-Nook Manor will help seniors in Smoky Lake do just that. I am proud of our government’s investment in safe, affordable housing like this facility. To all the new residents: welcome home.” Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“Our Government remains committed to helping seniors in Smoky Lake and throughout the country. We are taking actions to support seniors to ensure they can retire with dignity, including restoring the retirement age from 67 to 65, and increasing GIS and OAS. That is why I’m happy to see that construction is now complete at Bar-V-Nook Manor. The new manor will improve the well-being and sense of security for seniors here. Our investment in this community helped create new jobs and boosted the local economy—this is a big win for everyone involved.” Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources

“The Smoky Lake Foundation is so fortunate to have new, modern, large suites and amenities to accommodate our community’s seniors for the coming decades. We thank the governments of Canada and Alberta for their significant investment in this community.” Doug Mills, Chief Administrative Officer, Smoky Lake Foundation

Quick facts

The governments of Canada and Alberta provided a combined investment of $23 million for this redevelopment project, under the Investment in Affordable Housing 2014-2019 Agreement.

The new Bar-V-Nook Manor replaces the existing facility, with capacity increasing from 48 to 60 units.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS) – an ambitious 10-year, $40-billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.

The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

