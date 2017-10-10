Barb Castell for Councillor MD of Foothills Division 3

My primary concern is the on-going pressures from the city of Calgary and making sure the MD of Foothills has a say in how our area will look in the future.

Many residents have told me they still have concerns with the 2013 flood mitigation and want some answers. They want to know what is happening and how it will affect them.





Development of more recreational opportunities in Division 3, 4, and 5 has come up quite often in the past year.





Attracting more commercial and industrial development along Highway 2A between Okotoks and High River is also a priority.