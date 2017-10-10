Barb Castell for Councillor MD of Foothills Division 3

My Bio
I have been a resident of Millarville for 39 years and I was the Division 3 Councillor for two terms from 2007 to 2013. For the past 4 years I have been a board member on the Alberta Surface Rights and Land Compensation Boards and then a Constituency Assistant in the office of John Barlow, Member of Parliament for Foothills. These recent experiences have given me invaluable knowledge of the Provincial and Federal levels of government.
I have a proven track record as a team player on council to get things accomplished. Our council contributed to the upgrades of the Highwood Memorial Centre, negotiated and completed the Charles Clark Medical Centre in conjunction with the High River council, as well as the Crescent Point Regional Field House, the Scott Seaman Sports Rink, Powell Field Ball Diamond and the much needed extension of 498th to Highway 2 north of High River.
I have the experience, dedication, and the time to commit to representing the residents of Division 3, as well as the MD of Foothills. I am available, and once again willing to represent the residents full-time by continuing to engage with the community through newsletters in the Track Watch, emails and phone calls, as well as meeting with residents to discuss their issues.
I am very involved with the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society on the Board of Directors as well as a long-time volunteer on many committees and events. Judging the 4H public speaking is also a personal favourite.
This community means everything to me and I look forward to becoming the Councillor for Division 3.
My Platform Details
My primary concern is the on-going pressures from the city of Calgary and making sure the MD of Foothills has a say in how our area will look in the future.
Many residents have told me they still have concerns with the 2013 flood mitigation and want some answers. They want to know what is happening and how it will affect them.
Development of more recreational opportunities in Division 3, 4, and 5 has come up quite often in the past year.
Attracting more commercial and industrial development along Highway 2A between Okotoks and High River is also a priority.
Click on the images below to open a printable pdf of Barb's brochure
Connect with me:
Phone: 403-931-3690
Email: b[email protected]
Website: http://www.barbcastell.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/barbcastell.ca