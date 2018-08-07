Barbeque Corn with Lime - Gateway Gazette

When it’s too hot to cook indoors then take it out to the barbecue!

Corn is a tasty summer-time vegetable. Using lime and chili powder instead of butter and salt makes this recipe lower in fat and sodium. Serve with a fresh salad and barbequed chicken or beef.

Ingredients:

4 cobs Corn, fresh with husks and silk 4 cobs

2 limes Lime juice, fresh 2 limes

1 tsp Chili powder 5 mL

Directions:

1. Fill a sink or roasting pan with cold water. Put corn into water and soak for one hour; do not peel back husks or remove silk.

2. Heat barbeque grill to medium temperature. Remove corn from water. Place on grill for 8–10 minutes, turning once or twice. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

3. Cut limes in half. Set aside.

4. Wearing rubber gloves, peel back corn husks and twist to make a “handle”. Remove silk.

5. Squeeze the juice from half a lime over each cob and sprinkle with chili powder. Serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings (1 cob/ 151 g)

Note: You can also use 1–2 Tbsp (15–30 mL) of lime juice on each cob instead of fresh limes.

Source: developed by Terry B. for Apple, Alberta Health Services’ health and wellness magazine.

Per Serving: 130 calories, 2 g fat, (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 30 mg sodium, 28 g carbohydrate, 5 g protein, 3 g fibre.

Source: Alberta Health Services