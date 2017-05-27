Barnes Grills Health Minister on Fixed-wing Air Ambulance RFP

EDMONTON, AB: In Question Period Wednesday, Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes demanded Health Minister Sarah Hoffman explain why CanWest won the Request for Proposal (RFP) for operating fixed-wing air ambulance services when CanWest doesn’t have aircraft hangars in either Medicine Hat or Peace River, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

Barnes said that by awarding the RFP to a company that doesn’t have aircraft hangars in the major rural hubs, the NDP government is playing a dangerous game with rural patient care.

After Hoffman said concerned Albertans should “take it a little bit easy,” Barnes pressed the seriousness of the issue for rural patients.

“This is a very serious rural health issue, but the NDP government isn’t treating it with the gravity it deserves,” Barnes said. “The Minister should seriously consider re-tendering the bid to ensure all of Alberta, not just our major centres, are able to receive timely air ambulances services.”

You can watch the exchange here.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

