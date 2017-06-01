Barnes Questions Ministry on Millions in Government Investment Loss, Lack of Accountability

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 01

EDMONTON, AB: On Tuesday, in Public Accounts Committee, Wildrose Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes questioned Economic Development and Trade bureaucrats on the millions in taxpayer investment lost by the government and the lack of accountability surrounding government involvement in the venture capital sector, the Wildrose Official Opposition said. 

Last year’s annual Alberta Enterprise Corporation (AEC) annual report suggested that it was too early to predict the complete impact of the Alberta government’s financial investments. The report stated that the AEC has achieved excellent results during its initial six years of investments. But, upon review of AEC’s annual reports, it is clear the corporation suffered significant investment losses in five of the past six years. 

Since 2014, the AEC has lost over $3 million on its investments. 

“These are poor results on investments that are supported by the taxpayers of Alberta,” said Barnes. “It is apparent these forays in the venture capital market are risky, and it’s troubling to see the government playing and losing with Albertans’ money in this arena.” 

Barnes said there is a dire lack of accountability measures in place to ensure Albertans see value for their investment dollars.

“The government claims Alberta is lacking venture capital, but I would suggest they look in the mirror at the policies driving billions in capital investment out of Alberta,” Barnes said.

You can watch Barnes question the government in PAC here.

Subscribe to the Gateway Gazette FREE Daily Digest!

You'll receive an email each morning with the headlines and a short excerpt of the articles posted the previous day.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Wildrose Asks for Investigation into NDP Deleting Visitor Logs

Fildebrandt Calls on Ceci to Take a Pay Cut After the Next Credit Downgrade

Woman Injured by Police Dog During Arrest

Social License a Failure, Scrap the Carbon Tax: Jean

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Alberta Softwood Lumber Trade Council Statement Next Post Exposure to Whooping Cough Still a Concern at Foothills Composite High School in Okotoks
%d bloggers like this: