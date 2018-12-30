Battling the Winter Blues - Gateway Gazette

The Foothills Community Counselling program operates out of the Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) offices in High River. The program offers affordable quality counselling services for individuals, children, adolescents, families and couples who are residents of the Foothills Area.

Foothills Community Counselling program staff are offering some practical self-care strategies to residents to help make sure that your holiday and winter season is safe, enjoyable and manageable.

The holiday season can bring happiness and joy, but it can also be a stressful, demanding, busy and difficult time of year for many people.

Social Connections

Making time for social connections is important, particularly if the holidays are a difficult time for you due to feelings of isolation, financial stress, family difficulties, or the loss of a loved one. Feeling connected during the holidays might mean visiting with friends and family, volunteering in your community and/or attending events.

Balance

Sometimes we might need to pick and choose, and actually say no to some events and activities, in order to say yes to some quiet time alone. Time alone or with smaller groups can be very helpful when battling the winter blues and seasonal depression.

Some other tips include getting outside, going for walks, and eating a healthy, balanced diet. It is also helpful to try and stick to a regular schedule for eating, exercise, and sleep.

Other little things such as letting the light in (opening window blinds or sitting near a window) and practicing some relaxation techniques can help in times of stress or anxiety.

Self Care

Try to make sure you are taking a little time for yourself. Even if this just involves listening to your favourite music, getting a massage, or making time to connect with those friends and family who fill your cup!

Give yourself permission to take it easy on yourself, consider how you most want to spend your time this holiday season and what’s most important to you.

Reach out for Support

Foothills Community Counselling is located in the Charles Clark Medical Centre, #101 303 9 Avenue S.W. and can be reached by phone at 403-603-3549 or by email at [email protected]

The office re-opens after the Christmas break on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

The following services are also available for High River residents:

Alberta Health Services Intake Line:

1-877-652-4700

Distress Centre (24 hr. Crisis Line):

403-266-1605

Emergency Services: 911