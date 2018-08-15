BBQ and Fire-Pit Safety - Gateway Gazette

Leave a Comment:
Office of the Fire Commissioner for Alberta
There’s nothing like outdoor grilling. It’s one of the most popular ways to cook food. But, a grill placed too close to anything that can burn is a fire hazard. They can be very hot, causing burn injuries.
Summer is the peak month for grill fires and that’s why this month, the Office of the Fire Commissioner is focused on BBQ and fire pit safety.
A simple test for checking gas grill leaks
Fire-pits and Outdoor Burning