Be Pet Prepared for an Emergency - Gateway Gazette

The Fort McMurray Wildfire in 2016 and the Southern Alberta Flood in 2013 remind us that disaster can strike in Alberta and residents need to be prepared. An emergency plan needs to include your pets, both for evacuation purposes and for reunification should you become separated. During the Fort McMurray evacuation, the Alberta SPCA helped rescue approximately 1,200 animals in the municipality.
Be prepared to evacuate with your pets. Have a Pet Emergency Kit with the following items;
In many instances people are forced to evacuate without their pets. Getting reunited with your animals during a disaster situation can be complicated, and the task is much easier if you take steps in advance, such as;
Emergency kits should be stored as close to the home’s exit as possible. Your pet’s leash and harness should also be near the door in case you need to make a quick escape.
Disaster organizations in the United States experience evacuation situations regularly, and have prepared considerable material. To find a pet emergency kit checklist and other information, click on the link below.
Pet Emergency Kit Checklist (PDF)
Source: Alberta SPCA