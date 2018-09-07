Beakerhead: Particle Attraction – a Spectacle of Unusual Proportion! - Gateway Gazette

Calgary, AB: People have come to expect the unexpected from the Beakerhead crew and this June was no exception. Enormous atomic particles were bumping down Stephen Avenue on June 7th, with huge zorb balls representing protons, neutrons and electrons as part of the official program launch for Beakerhead 2018.

The Calgary-born original is in its sixth year and this special celebration of science, technology and art is proudly supported by the Government of Alberta. “This unique event is a showcase of innovation and imagination through art, science and engineering,” said Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism. “It’s a great opportunity for Albertans and visitors alike to be inspired and totally entertained.”

Not only is Beakerhead proud to have the support of the provincial government, it is also proud to have the support of its founding partner, Suncor. “The buzz Beakerhead creates with its annual festival is truly amazing. It speaks to how fusing art, with what is sometimes considered stuffy endeavors such as science and engineering, can create fantastic new combinations that spark creativity, innovation and inspiration,” said Nathan Maycher, Director, Climate Change & Sustainability Integration, Suncor.

Beakerhead brings together more than 150 arts and engineering collaborators from across the globe to build, compete and exhibit interactive works of art and entertainment throughout city venues and public spaces. In 2017 more than 145,000 people participated in Beakerhead and organizers are planning to top that number in 2018.

Beakerhead events take place indoors and out, and most are FREE. Beakernight is science’s biggest ticketed garden party and tickets are now on sale. Here are a few highlights of what’s new in 2018:

• Light up the Night: Giant electric bolts will light up the night sky thanks to two

10-metre Tesla Coils built by a team of scientists.

• Dinner with Drones: This BYO picnic event will be an international first!

• Hot Air Balloon Bingo: Participants will engage in a game of bingo from a hot air

balloon.

• Lunch Without Light: This special Dark Table dining experience is led by a famous

broadcaster and a local neuroscientist.

• MakeFashion Gala: This Calgary-based company will debut new collections of high

fashion wearable tech combined with theatre and other innovative performances.

• Beakerbites and Beakerbar: Dining is a whole new experience when chef and

bartender become scientist! Creative Calgary chefs and mixologists experiment

with a new theme in 2018 – canola.

Beakerhead takes place September 19 – 23, 2018 with the ticketed Beakernight on Saturday, September 22 at Fort Calgary. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the official website at: beakerhead.com. If you are interested in volunteering, please email: [email protected]

About Beakerhead

Beakerhead is a registered charity whose mandate is to advance education at the crossroads of art, science and engineering. We bring people together through year-round programming that culminates in a five-day citywide spectacle in September with more than 60 events centred around delightfully bizarre engineered installations and artworks. Beakerhead is honoured to be a platform for projects led by members of the community from all cultures. For more information visit: beakerhead.com.