Bear Activity in Longview - Gateway Gazette

Bear Activity in Longview

By Contributor

Oct 29

There have been a few sightings of a bear or bears in Longview at night. Residents are being asked to clean up yards and secure garbage. Also take caution with pets and when you are out after dark.

WARNING: Bears eat pumpkins and they love the seeds! Keep your Halloween pumpkins indoors and away from bears (photo courtesy of Bear Smart Society)

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Bear Activity in Longview

Call Paradise Developments for Your Excavating Needs

Your Welcome Wagon Hostess Is Waiting to Hear From You

Black Diamond Smoking and Vaping Bylaw

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Call Paradise Developments for Your Excavating Needs Next Post Bear Activity in Longview