Bear Spray Training & Wildlife Mitigation Workshop

Please join us on Thursday, October 12th, 7 pm at the Priddis Community Hall.
- Due to ongoing interactions with multiple species of wildlife in our area and an interest to discuss coexistence and mitigation, we are hosting this information session, free of charge, to learn about: Using bear spray effectively (training provided at the start, promptly at 7 p.m.); Multiple species of wildlife (bears, cougars, wolves, coyotes, elk, deer, wild horses, skunks, rats, etc. . .); How to reduce conflict and encounters; What to do if you have an encounter; Coexistence and Mitigation strategies.
- Session presentations by: MD of Foothills Ag Services, Wildlife-Human Conflict Biologist (Alberta Environment & Parks), Alberta Agriculture & Forestry, Margo Supplies. Question & Answer to follow. Bear spray & other supplies will be available for purchase. If you have questions about problem animals or issues, please bring your questions to the event.
- Please RSVP to join us for this event, free of charge! RSVP & info: contact Suzanne at 403.931.2711 or email [email protected]neoel.com.
Source: High Country Rural Crime Watch
