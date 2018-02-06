Beat the Winter Blues, Book Summer Camping

“Albertans love their parks. We encourage everyone to camp here and support our economy. Last year saw a record-breaking 164,000 online camping reservations. To meet this growing demand, we’ve added 11 more campgrounds and two group camping areas to our online system, making it even easier for Albertans and visitors to reserve their ideal campsites.”
Alberta Parks is once again staggering the reservation times by region for regular, individual campsites to improve public access to the online system. Reservation time openings on Feb. 20 are:
Recreational users will continue to see new and improved campsites, hiking trails, shower buildings, playgrounds and other upgrades throughout the Alberta Parks system this year.
The Government of Alberta is investing $239 million over five years for the much-needed improvements, after years of underfunding left roads, buildings and amenities in poor condition.