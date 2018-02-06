Beat the Winter Blues, Book Summer Camping

While there’s still snow on the ground, Albertans can set their sights on warmer weather and book their summer campsites through Alberta Parks’ popular online reservation site.

“Albertans love their parks. We encourage everyone to camp here and support our economy. Last year saw a record-breaking 164,000 online camping reservations. To meet this growing demand, we’ve added 11 more campgrounds and two group camping areas to our online system, making it even easier for Albertans and visitors to reserve their ideal campsites.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

Starting Feb. 5 at 9 a.m., campers can log on to reserve.albertaparks.ca to book their group camping areas. Comfort camping reservations open Feb. 12 at 9 a.m., while regular, individual campsite reservations for the May long weekend start Feb. 20.

Alberta Parks is once again staggering the reservation times by region for regular, individual campsites to improve public access to the online system. Reservation time openings on Feb. 20 are:

South region at 9 a.m.

Kananaskis Country at 11 a.m.

Central region at 1 p.m.

Northwest/east regions at 3 p.m.

Recreational users will continue to see new and improved campsites, hiking trails, shower buildings, playgrounds and other upgrades throughout the Alberta Parks system this year.

The Government of Alberta is investing $239 million over five years for the much-needed improvements, after years of underfunding left roads, buildings and amenities in poor condition.