Beginning of Ramadan: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on the beginning of Ramadan:

“Our government joins with Muslims in Alberta and around the world to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims have lived in our province for more than 100 years, and have been observing Ramadan here throughout the decades.

“During Ramadan this year, many Albertans will fast – abstaining from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset while continuing to work, study and attend to life’s daily demands. The month of the Ramadan reminds us of the importance of empathy and compassion for people in need. It is a time when Muslims are especially mindful of giving back to their communities.

“The practice of faith traditions is part of Alberta’s and Canada’s fundamental commitment to human rights and freedoms, and a beautiful expression of the values that unite us in diversity.

“We recognize that Alberta’s Muslim communities are as diverse as our province, and Ramadan is a time for all of these communities to come together.

“On behalf of all Albertans, I wish Muslims across the province a fruitful and meaningful observance during Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak.”