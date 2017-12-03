A Better Deal for Consumers and Businesses Act would support a level playing field for businesses and improve protections for Albertans making big purchases like buying or repairing a car, buying concert tickets, taking out a loan or getting medical care for their pets.
If passed, the bill would also empower shoppers with more information and put bad actors on notice, with strong recourse for consumers if a transaction goes wrong.
“Albertans deserve a government that looks out for their interests. That’s why we are strengthening consumer protections to make life more affordable. And we are bringing in smart rules to support businesses, because they should not be undermined by bad actors that don’t play by the rules. Bottom line, stronger protections boost consumer confidence, and that’s good for business.”
~Stephanie McLean, Minister of Service Alberta
The Better Deal for Consumers and Businesses Act would:
“There is widespread feeling among Albertans that the ticketing system is rigged against them. We believe fans deserve a fair shot at tickets to see their favourite artists. And they deserve to feel confident that when they buy a ticket, they are not getting gouged or scammed. So we are putting fans first by banning bots to build a trusted marketplace for fans and entertainers.”
~Stephanie McLean, Minister of Service Alberta
“Any time we can help the consumer and artist, it’s a good thing. It’s about time laws were put in place to hold people (bot users) accountable – this will bring fairness to the consumer.”
~Ron Sakamoto, president, Gold and Gold Productions, and promoter for Keith Urban, Faith Hill, Bryan Adams, Shania Twain and Tim McGraw
“The failings of the so-called secondary ticketing market are global in scale, and though FanFair Alliance is focused on the U.K.’s live music business, we welcome and support all measures – including these in Alberta – that aim to make ticket resale more transparent and consumer-friendly.”
~Adam Webb, manager, FanFair Alliance, supported by a range of music businesses including managers of Mumford & Sons, Ed Sheeran and Arctic Monkeys
“We thank the Alberta government for the continued work in the area of high-cost credit and consumer protection. Too often, we see situations where short-term relief of immediate cash can turn into long-term grief and a challenging cycle of debt. That’s why we support the latest policy recommendations that would make lending safer and fairer for all Albertans. We are encouraged by this work, and look forward to more positive changes to address issues of financial vulnerability.”
~Jeff Loomis, executive director, Momentum
“Better Business Bureau’s vision is to create an ethical marketplace where buyers and sellers can trust each other. BBB hopes these legislative changes in Alberta will help advance marketplace trust by giving businesses a framework for operating ethically, calling out those who don’t and giving consumers confidence that they’re protected from unethical players.”
~Mary O’Sullivan-Andersen, president and CEO of BBB Serving Southern Alberta and East Kootenay
“BBB is very excited for these proposed changes. As an organization whose goal it is to promote a fair and honest marketplace, any changes that look to increase transparency between customers and businesses are a step in the right direction.”
~Ron Mycholuk, marketing manager, Better Business Bureau serving Central and Northern Alberta
“Alberta retailers support today’s announcement as a meaningful way of enhancing consumer confidence and ensuring that all Alberta businesses compete on a level playing field. As an active contributor throughout the stakeholder process, the Retail Council of Canada believes that the legislation being presented will help safeguard the very important relationship between Alberta consumers and businesses.”
~John Graham, director, Government Relations, Prairie Region, Retail Council of Canada
“Consumer confidence and fair competition are essential for a vibrant and healthy economy. Businesspeople understand this, and the vast majority treat their customers fairly. The Chamber hosted sessions to ensure our members’ voices were heard through these consultations. This legislation shows that government was listening, and we’re confident it will foster even greater trust between consumers and the business community.”
~Janet Riopel, president and CEO, Edmonton Chamber of Commerce
If passed, the bill would improve protections in the following areas, which were the most popular topics raised during public consultations over the summer.
The government will also work on setting up a new consumer protection office next year, to consolidate its consumer protection activities – consumer protection call centre, public education, investigations, regulation administration – to enable more proactive actions (e.g., consumer alerts, investigations, anticipating marketplace issues) and preventive measures in addressing consumer trends.
Protecting Consumers Purchasing or Repairing Cars
