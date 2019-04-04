Better Education, Brighter Future: United Conservatives Announce Education Platform - Gateway Gazette

United Conservative leader Jason Kenney outlined the United Conservative education platform.

“As math scores plunge and report cards become increasingly difficult to understand, a United Conservative government will reset the curriculum rewrite, restore fundamentals to math and affirm the primary role of parents in choosing how their children are taught,” Kenney said. “It’s time to bring common sense to education.”

After four years of NDP government: class sizes in Alberta have continued to increase; math and reading scores have declined; Alberta’s successful tradition of school choice has been under attack; the carbon tax has taken valuable resources away from classrooms; and curriculum reforms have been taking place largely in secret.

The United Conservative plan laid out by Kenney will: