Better, Faster Health Care for Sylvan Lake - Gateway Gazette

Residents and visitors to Sylvan Lake can now receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, including stitches and basic fractures, 16 hours a day, including evenings and weekends.

A grand opening celebration for the new Sylvan Lake Ambulatory Care Centre was held on Thursday at the NexSource Centre. The event was attended by Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman, Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre, community leaders, members of the urgent care committee and residents.

“This day has been a long time coming for Sylvan Lake. We heard the community’s call for improved health-care services and we acted. I’m glad we’re helping families and visitors receive the treatment they need right in Sylvan Lake. I thank residents, community leaders and physicians for working with us to bring a higher level of care to this community.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

“As a community, we can all breathe a sigh of relief after years of hard work – teamwork, because we now have the kind of access to non-life-threatening health and medical services our community needs. We now have a facility and expertise that can meet the needs of the Sylvan Lake area’s 25,000 residents, as well as the needs of visitors to our community throughout the year. This leaves me with such a strong sense of community spirit and appreciation for everyone who has partnered together to make the Sylvan Lake Ambulatory Care Centre a reality.” ~Sean McIntyre, mayor, Sylvan Lake

The province invested $2.3 million on renovations to the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre to deliver a higher level of care, including new treatment spaces, a modernized waiting area and installation of a nurse call system. A local fundraising campaign by the Sylvan Lake Urgent Care Committee raised $240,000 for equipment, including an ECG machine, infusion pumps, stretchers and a portable patient lift.

“This much-needed, valuable medical service was made possible by the understanding and commitment of the Alberta government and our close working relationship with AHS. We are grateful for the ongoing support and look forward to assisting the advanced ambulatory care service wherever possible.” ~Susan Samson, chair, Sylvan Lake Urgent Care Committee

The new service provides diagnosis and treatment for urgent, but non-life-threatening conditions, including minor cuts, burns, muscle and joint strains, simple fractures and mental health issues.

“We are thrilled to now officially offer advanced ambulatory care service in Sylvan Lake. The opportunity to develop a service like this from the ground up, with the partnership of AHS, Sylvan Lake community members and physicians is not something that comes along very often, and we are so grateful for the relationships that have been built and strengthened through this process. The work of multiple AHS teams, the Sylvan Lake Urgent Care Committee, as well as the time given by local physicians to help us reach this point is truly appreciated.” ~Andrea Thain Liptak, executive director, Community Based Services for AHS Central Zone

Enhanced care is available seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre.