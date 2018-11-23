Better Supports for First Nations Children - Gateway Gazette

Alberta is the first province to implement Jordan’s Principle, which will help First Nations children access the services they need, when they need them.

The Alberta government is taking another landmark step toward reconciliation by signing the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Jordan’s Principle with the First Nations Health Consortium – made up of 11 Nations – and the Government of Canada.

This new trilateral MOU creates a First Nations-driven process where the consortium and the federal and provincial governments work together to coordinate services in Alberta, address gaps and share information, so that when a child needs support there are no unnecessary delays.

“Every child deserves the same access to supports, no matter where they live. Whether it’s a car seat, a splint, speech therapy or orthodontic surgery, addressing these needs in a fair and timely manner makes a huge, positive difference in the lives of children and their families. This is a key piece in our public action plan on child intervention and part of the promise we made to Alberta’s Indigenous Peoples to take action, address gaps that have been ignored for too long, and move towards true reconciliation.” ~Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

The all-party Ministerial Panel on Child Intervention identified full implementation of Jordan’s Principle in Alberta as one of its 26 recommendations. Signing the MOU addresses one of 16 immediate actions set out in A Stronger, Safer Tomorrow, Alberta’s four-year public action plan to respond to the panel’s recommendations to improve the child intervention system and strengthen support for children and families.

The MOU signing also supports the province’s commitment to advocate to the Government of Canada, along with First Nations in Alberta, to ensure equitable levels of health, social and educational services are provided for First Nations children and families.

“This MOU is a significant step in Canada’s reconciliation journey, as it will help ensure that Indigenous children and youth in Alberta can access the health, social and educational supports they need, when they need them. It should provide a clearer process to ensure First Nations children can get the help they need.” ~Sen. Patti LaBoucane-Benson, member of Alberta’s Ministerial Panel on Child Intervention

Quick facts