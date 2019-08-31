 Beveridge Company Supports SPCA with Donation - Gateway Gazette

Beveridge Company Supports SPCA with Donation

By Contributor

Aug 31
Nude Vodka Soda always set aside a portion of their sales to help animals, and this week they stopped by with a $5,000 cheque! We are always grateful for the support of organizations like this, and for their compassion for animals.
