Beware of Paving and Construction Scams - Gateway Gazette

Thank you to the High Country Rural Crime Watch Association for sharing this with us:

The T.V. RCMP detachment received a notice from the Southern Alberta District about paving/construction scams. While this seems to be occurring in Western Alberta with no occurrences in our jurisdiction to date, we must remain vigilant as these scammers can travel pretty fast…

There have been several reported incidents of paving scams in the Western Alberta District. Travelling companies arrive in communities offering various services such as paving and/or roofing, typically to vulnerable people like senior citizens, in rural communities.

These contractors provide few details of their identity and often use nondescript vehicles. They provide poor quality services and disappear as soon as they receive payment, leaving property owners with nowhere to turn once they realize the services they received are not what they expected.

The Alberta RCMP is working with the Consumer Investigation.

Also, a reminder to be BEAR aware: bears are eating the berries and other wildlife are active in our area getting ready for the next season.

