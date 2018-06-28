 Bill 24 Court Ruling: Statement from Minister Eggen - Gateway Gazette

Bill 24 Court Ruling: Statement from Minister Eggen

By Contributor

Jun 28

Education Minister David Eggen issued the following statement about today’s court ruling on legislation to protect students who wish to create or join gay-straight and queer-straight alliances:

“I am extremely pleased with today’s outcome and the swift resolution from the courts. This is about protecting students and ensuring our classrooms are safe, caring and welcoming for everyone.

“We know that GSAs have the potential to save lives and have a positive impact on students. I’m so proud of the work our government has done to strengthen supports for LGBTQ students, and I appreciate the great work that many school authorities have already undertaken to ensure their policies and practices are meeting legislated responsibilities.

“We will continue to do whatever it takes to ensure our classrooms are safe and kids are protected.”

