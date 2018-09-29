Birdies for Kids Reaches New Heights - Gateway Gazette

Rowan House’s Preventative Education Program is getting a big hand up thanks to you and Shaw Birdies for Kids, presented by AltaLink!

The campaign allows participating charities to direct donations for kids programming through the platform which are then matched up to 50%.

Since the program’s inception in 2015, you have helped Rowan House raise $19,500 to provide school presentations to Foothills youth.

We are thrilled to announce that this year alone, before the dollars are even matched, we have raised just over $18,000!

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone involved in making this Birdies for Kids campaign our most successful yet!