Black Bean Burgers with Garden Salsa - Gateway Gazette

1 can (19 oz / 540 mL) black beans, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup (125 mL) fine dry bread crumbs
1/4 cup (50 mL) finely chopped red onion
1/2 tsp (2 mL) oregano, crumbled
1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly ground pepper
1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground cumin
1 egg, lightly beaten
Oil
4 hamburger buns
Coarsely mash beans with a potato masher; some pieces of bean should remain intact. Stir in next 7 ingredients (bread crumbs through egg). Shape mixture into 4 patties. Brush with oil.
Place patties on a grill topper. Grill over medium heat on natural gas barbecue for 4 – 5 minutes per side or until cooked through. Serve in buns with Garden Salsa. Serves 4.
2/3 cup (150 mL) chopped seeded English cucumber
1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped red bell pepper
1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped red onion
1 tbsp (15 mL) honey
1 tbsp (15 mL) fresh lime juice
1/4 tsp (1 mL) dill weed
1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt
1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly ground pepper
Dash cayenne pepper
Combine all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 hour. Makes about 1 1/2 cups (375 mL).
Find more great recipes on the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen website!