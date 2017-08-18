Black Diamond: 2017 Municipal Election

Election Day: Monday October 16, 2017

2017 Election Candidate Registry

In accordance with the changes to the Local Authorities Election Act, the Town of Black Diamond will be maintaining a registry of individuals that intend to be candidates in the 2017 election. If someone wishes to run in the upcoming election in the Town of Black Diamond, and they intend to begin raising funds and/or receive donations for the purposes of operating their campaign, they MUST be registered with the Municipality under Section 147.21 of the Act, before accepting any campaign contributions.

The future candidate must disclose his/her intent to run by providing;

full name and address location(s) where records of the candidate are maintained, and where any communications may be addressed, names and addresses of financial institutions to be used for the purpose of depositing campaign contributions, names of the signing authorities for all of the institutions listed.

Changes to any of the information within the registry must be reported to the Municipality, within 48 hours of the changes taking effect, in writing by mail, fax or email. Please be advised that the information contained within the directory is public. The Candidate Registration Form can be filled out and dropped off or sent in to the Town Office.