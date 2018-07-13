Black Diamond and Turner Valley Bee Monitoring Program - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta Native Bee Council is providing tools for people to help monitor the Alberta bumblebee population. If you would like to take part in this program, here’s how:
- Build a bumble bee box – click the link for printable building instructions.
- Register your bumble bee box online.
- Monitor your bumble bee box and report activity to the Alberta Native Bee Council. An annual reporting form can be found on our website.
There are a few ready-built bumblebee houses available at the Town of Black Diamond and Town of Turner Valley municipal offices as well as the Sheep River Library. Get yours while they are still available. Take it home, register and monitor! All you have to do is register when you pick it up and it’s yours! Yes it’s unlikely a bee will take residence this season, but by getting your nest box “weathered” you’ll have much better chances next spring!
To learn more about identifying Bumble Bees in Southern Alberta, you can read the linked brochure, or visit www.albertanativebeecouncil.ca or follow the Alberta Native Bee Council on Facebook.