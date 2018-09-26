Black Diamond and Turner Valley Celebrate Alberta Culture Days with a Full Menu of Events - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
Artists, local growers and producers, businesses and the towns of Black Diamond and Turner Valley are joining forces to offer residents and visitors an abundance of cultural events starting September 28. Alberta Culture Days will feature six prime events involving local artists, galleries, growers, quilters, brewers and musicians.
Alberta Culture Days runs September 28 – 30 and is the province’s largest celebration of our heritage, arts, community spirit and cultural diversity. To learn more, visit www.AlbertaCultureDays.ca.
The Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta
September 28-30
Leighton Art Centre, Kristoferson Studio, Mady Thiel-Kopstein, Bluerock Gallery,
Firebrand Gallery, Lineham House Galleries, Eversfield Ceramics
www.themostbeautifularttourinalberta.com/
Septembeer Fest, Taste and Tour
September 28, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Hard Knox Brewery, 445 – 1 Avenue NE, Black Diamond
www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca/425/Septembeer-Fest
Septembeer Fest
September 29, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Town of Black Diamond Municipal Building – parking lot, 301 Centre Avenue W, Black Diamond
www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca/425/Septembeer-Fest
Pumpkin Patch Tea and Quilt Show
September 29, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Griffiths Senior Centre, 122 Government Road, Black Diamond
www.griffithscentre.ca, [email protected]
Beneath the Arch Concert Series – Little Miss Higgins
September 29, 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm
Flare ‘n Derrick Community Hall, 131 Main Street NE, Turner Valley
www.beneaththearch.ca
4th Annual Garlic Festival
September 30, 11:00 am – 3:30 pm
Westwood Restaurant, 115 Government Road, Black Diamond
www.facebook.com/Makersandgrowersguild
A full list of events can also be viewed at www.turnervalley.ca and www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca
