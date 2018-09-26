Black Diamond and Turner Valley Celebrate Alberta Culture Days with a Full Menu of Events - Gateway Gazette

Artists, local growers and producers, businesses and the towns of Black Diamond and Turner Valley are joining forces to offer residents and visitors an abundance of cultural events starting September 28. Alberta Culture Days will feature six prime events involving local artists, galleries, growers, quilters, brewers and musicians.

Alberta Culture Days runs September 28 – 30 and is the province’s largest celebration of our heritage, arts, community spirit and cultural diversity. To learn more, visit www.AlbertaCultureDays.ca.

2018 Featured Events

The Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta

September 28-30

Leighton Art Centre, Kristoferson Studio, Mady Thiel-Kopstein, Bluerock Gallery,

Firebrand Gallery, Lineham House Galleries, Eversfield Ceramics

www.themostbeautifularttourinalberta.com/

Septembeer Fest, Taste and Tour

September 28, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Hard Knox Brewery, 445 – 1 Avenue NE, Black Diamond

www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca/425/Septembeer-Fest

Septembeer Fest

September 29, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Town of Black Diamond Municipal Building – parking lot, 301 Centre Avenue W, Black Diamond

www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca/425/Septembeer-Fest

Pumpkin Patch Tea and Quilt Show

September 29, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Griffiths Senior Centre, 122 Government Road, Black Diamond

www.griffithscentre.ca, [email protected]

Beneath the Arch Concert Series – Little Miss Higgins

September 29, 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Flare ‘n Derrick Community Hall, 131 Main Street NE, Turner Valley

www.beneaththearch.ca

4th Annual Garlic Festival

September 30, 11:00 am – 3:30 pm

Westwood Restaurant, 115 Government Road, Black Diamond

www.facebook.com/Makersandgrowersguild

A full list of events can also be viewed at www.turnervalley.ca and www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca