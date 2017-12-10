Black Diamond Christmas Lights Contest

By Gateway Gazette

Dec 10

Due to circumstances beyond our control the Christmas Lights judging will now be done December 18-22.
Make sure you keep your lights on!

Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place residential and 1st place commercial.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

TELUS Investing $60 million to Connect Okotoks, Black Diamond and Turner Valley Homes and Businesses Directly to Advanced Fibre Optic Network

Black Diamond Christmas Lights Contest

Nativity Display at High River Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: He is the Gift

Christmas Eve Church Services in the Foothills

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Volunteer Stars Shine at Awards Ceremony Next Post Black Diamond Christmas Lights Contest
%d bloggers like this: