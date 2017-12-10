Black Diamond Christmas Lights Contest

Leave a Comment:
Due to circumstances beyond our control the Christmas Lights judging will now be done December 18-22.
Make sure you keep your lights on!
Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place residential and 1st place commercial.
