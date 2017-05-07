Black Diamond Declares Support for Inclusive Employment

At the March 28, 2017 council meeting, the Town of Black Diamond Council made a declaration “[…] that it is supportive of inclusive employment and an inclusive community.”

Foothills SNAPS (Special Needs Association for Parents & Siblings) presented to council about the “Foothills First – Catch the Rural Wave” initiative. The three components of this initiative are: to assist individuals with any type of disability to build pre-employment skills and find work, provide businesses with the awareness and knowledge they require to hire inclusively, and strengthen community commitment to inclusion. Employing individuals with disabilities has shown numerous benefits to the businesses who employs them, and as such makes “business sense”.

The support that Foothills SNAPS provides is already present within Black Diamond, as it has been throughout the Foothills region for some time. With this declaration and open communication between Black Diamond and Foothills SNAPS, there will be greater access for those not only looking for employment and employer support, but for the various other supports that Foothills SNAPS provides that can benefit individuals and families with disabilities.

The presentation and declaration ended with members of the Council shaking hands with the Foothills First team, solidifying the partnership that will benefit not only businesses and individuals, but the community as a whole.

