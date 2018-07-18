Black Diamond Footbridge Re-scheduled for Painting - Gateway Gazette

Black Diamond Footbridge Re-scheduled for Painting

By Contributor

Jul 18

The footbridge in the Off-Leash Park will be painted on July 20, 2018. The footbridge will be closed for the entire day. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in avoiding the bridge on that day. Painting was rescheduled due to weather.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Black Diamond Footbridge Re-scheduled for Painting

High River Broadband Name and Logo Chosen by Town Council

Call Paradise Developments for Your Excavating Needs

Sanitary Sewer Repairs Taking Place Over the Next Two Weeks in High River

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Relaxed Patio Rules Make a More Enjoyable Summer Next Post Improving Access to AISH Supports