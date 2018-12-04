Black Diamond Light-up Night: Thanks to Local Businesses - Gateway Gazette

Leave a Comment:
A gift basket of goodies was assembled to be raffled on Saturday during Light-up. This would not have been possible without the wonderful businesses!
Thank you to the following businesses that generously donated goods!
Salus Wellness Center
Chinook Windz Healthy Pet & Horse Supplies
Sandul’s Pharmacy
Branch Market & Studio
One on One Studio
Bo’hem
T & T Disposal Services
DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH
Marv’s Classic Soda Shop
Hard Knox Brewery
Foothills Consignment House
Black Diamond Gallery
Bali Bling Gift Store