Black Diamond Meet Your New Team

Now the dust has settled and although not official yet we thought it might be a good idea to provide everyone with the profiles of our new Mayor and Councillors of Black Diamond.

Congratulations to all of you!

Mayor ~ Ruth Goodwin

Living in Black Diamond for over 18 years, Ruth has actively participated in local activities, community events and volunteered within her community of Black Diamond. Demonstrating her belief that giving back and paying forward make her community the unique, friendly, safe place she calls home.

As a town Councillor and resident Ruth continues to volunteer by volunteering in the tax preparation program for seniors and those in need, planting willows along the river bank to help stabilize the natural flood barrier and as the parade Grand Marshall for the Diamond Valley Parade to name but a few. She demonstrates her love of her community by actively participating not sitting on the sideline and not just “showing up”.

With the support of our town council, Ruth represented Black Diamond community as Interim Mayor in 2016 until the By-election in September. That unique experience gave her a glimpse of the responsibilities and the time that is required to effectively fulfil the role of Mayor.

As a Councillor and resident Ruth takes advantage of every opportunity to advocate the many unique and special qualities Black Diamond offers its residents and business owners. For Ruth, the word community means ” Home, family, friends, support, growth and the feeling that you are welcome and appreciated”.

Ruth is a home-based small business owner, a school bus driver for the local school division, provided respite for foster parents, a yoga instructor and a councillor for the town of Black Diamond her interests are varied and focus on the health and well being of her community.

As an active advocate for the Economic Development and sustainability of Black Diamond, her contributions to the people and businesses can be seen in the fruit’s of her labour as the On-It transportation pilot project, which she was recognized and awarded the Minister of Transportation award for Innovation on behalf of her Community. This program will provide the framework and template to eventually provide transportation services in the future to our residence – local and intermunicipally. Ruth has been asked to be the Black Diamond Parade Grand Marshall for many years – organizing and directing the flow of the parade with the help of her crew of dedicated volunteers.

Her commitment and participation in the committees she is appointed and supporting the volunteers – who help make our community great – is recognized and appreciated by those she works with/for. Described as being a hands-on councillor, active listener and wanting to learn what she doesn’t know, by those who work with her.

Ruth believes that continued and comprehensive collaboration with the Town of Turner Valley may lead towards the eventual amalgamation of the two towns. Service efficiencies and long-term savings of those services which the town is responsible for providing to the residents and stakeholders of Black Diamond is the long-term goal.

An active listener and problem solver her attentive nature to issues and people make her a natural representative and community leader.

Council

Ted Bain

Born in Ontario, I lived all over Canada and in Germany – wherever Dad’s Army career took us. After High school in Sault Ste Marie, I attended The University of Guelph, earning a BA. From there, I entered the Canadian Army as an Officer with Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. Career highlights include: – administrating a $1.2 million budget (1980’s dollars) to run schools at CFB Calgary – setting up a tent city and ice runway in the arctic winter to recover Cosmos 954, a Russian nuclear-powered satellite that fell in northern Canada. – a 6½ month Peacekeeping tour in the Middle East and a 2-year tour with NATO in Europe. – extreme noise exposure resulted in partial hearing loss. Medically retired Oct 1989. Next, I worked self-employed for 12 years. Once our 3 daughters were in school, my wife and I started and operated a very successful small business for 10 years.

When I retired from the Army, I was offered a free move anywhere in Canada. After seeing life on 4 continents, and living all across Canada, we picked Alberta. It has been our home now for almost 30 years. We chose Black Diamond. It’s the best town in the best province in the best country in the world.

As Councillor, I bring a wealth of experience in Diplomacy from my Peacekeeping duties (And from raising 3 daughters). I bring Discipline, Responsibility and Integrity from my Military background. I also bring a Knowledge of the problems faced by both the self-employed and small business owners.

Sharon Hart

I have lived in the Black Diamond area my whole life and I work at the Home Depot in Okotoks. I have been on Council before and enjoy being part of deciding the direction that our community should take. I have a love and passion for my family, music and my community. I am on the Library board and Vice President of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Turner Valley Royal Canadian Legion along with other varied interests.

Should I be voted back on Council I would be honoured to represent our residents and I look forward to helping make decisions that are in our best interest.

Veronica Kloiber

I have lived in Black Diamond for eight years. I am a small business owner, a wife and a mother to a nine-year-old son.

Currently creatively employed at my husband’s home-based engineering firm I also spend the warmer months making sausage and running my own business, Kloiber’s Meats.

I have four years experience volunteering with the Town on the Economic Development Committee. My time there offered insights into municipal government, its workings and limitations.

I believe in careful spending while maintaining the basic services of water, sewers and roads. I think these services can be maintained without unrealistic property tax increases.

While I do not oppose development, I feel future growth must be done in a way that is beneficial to all of Black Diamond.

I studied communications and journalism at Mount Royal College and have worked in all aspects of publishing. I believe in strong communication. I want the citizens of Black Diamond to feel heard.

As a member of council, I will be a voice for the many young families in our community.

Daryl Lalonde

Hi, my name is Daryl Lalonde. Born and raised in Calgary I moved to Black Diamond 6 years ago. I am happily married for almost 18 years and with my wife Carol, we have a 12-year-old daughter named Sydney. Sydney has just started grade 7 at Oilfields High School.

I have been Locally involved with the 1st Oilfields Turner Valley Cub and Scout group where I volunteer as a leader and mentor. Working with youth aged 7yrs to 14yrs. I enjoy working with youth as it is a great way to stay in touch with the community.

In my spare time, I enjoy camping and spending time with friends over good conversation and big laughs. Listening and singing along to music while working in the kitchen is always a great time. I also like staying in and watching good, or sometimes not so good, movies with my family sharing a bowl of popcorn and having chocolate milkshakes.

I am a professional tradesman with over 20 years experience as a tile installer as well as holding a journeyman ticket in concrete finishing. I have worked in new home construction as well as the renovation sectors.

Brian Marconi

Black Diamond resident since July 2014.

Prior to becoming a Councillor in an August 2016 By-election, attended 98% of Council’s regular nightly meetings over a 16-month period and participated in the 15 minute Q & A at each Council meeting attended.

Currently -One year as a Councillor for the Town of Black Diamond

-Committees: MPC, EDC, Parks & Recs and a few others that don’t meet often

-Three years part-time with a local new residential homebuilder as the Recycling Coordinator

Post-retirement also included the following opportunities:

-Nine months part-time framing estate homes in SE Calgary

-Six months part-time Pre-occupancy Technician for a major new residential homebuilder in SW Calgary.

-Five years part-time Maintenance in a 65-bed Long Term Care Facility

-Owner/operator of a Landscape company.

Pre-Retirement Experience

-35 years in the Marketing departments of two major oil corporations with positions of increasing responsibilities including:

-Managing a 35-unit data centre, which included the amalgamation/merger/consolidation of three 20-unit data centres into one.

-11 years in advertising, brand marketing and major event promotions while managing a $7 million yearly budget

-Project leader responsible for the stewardship, development, timeliness, budgeting and the cost control of many capital projects with all projects completed ahead of schedule, under budget and exceeding all sales targets. Other

Other

-Director, Canuck Place Foundation Board for 3 years (fundraising organization for Canuck Place, a hospice for terminally ill children located in Vancouver BC)

-President, Mt Royal Care Employee Association for 2 years (101members).

-Member, Griffiths Senior Centre

Education:

Business Administration with an Industrial Engineering major.

Supplemented with courses on Marketing, Business Law, Real Estate Law and Project Management.

Jackie Stickel

Having moved to Black Diamond in 1981, I have lived in our community for 36 years and worked in our town for 24 years until retiring in 2014. I believe we live in a great community. My employment background includes a variety of accounting, financial analysis, special projects and banking positions. Being outdoors is my favourite pastime and I'm active in an assortment of sports including

My employment background includes a variety of accounting, financial analysis, special projects and banking positions.

Being outdoors is my favourite pastime and I’m active in an assortment of sports including slo-pitch, golf, curling and my newest is kayaking. During my years living here, I raised my family, volunteered with several community groups and committees of Council prior to becoming a Town Councillor 4 years ago.

During my years living here, I raised my family, volunteered with several community groups and committees of Council prior to becoming a Town Councillor 4 years ago.

As a Councillor, my last 4 years were filled with learning and challenges along with a sense of accomplishment. There are many issues facing the incoming Council (Amalgamation Study, Inter-municipal Partnerships, and more) and I would like to be given the opportunity to work towards finding the best solutions.

