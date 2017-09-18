Black Diamond: Nominations Re-opening

Nominations were taken, in accordance with the Local Authorities Election Act (LAEA), on Monday September 18th from 10:00am to 12:00 noon. Sufficient nominations were taken to hold an election for the position of Mayor, but there were NOT sufficient nominations for the positions of Councillor to either be acclaimed or to hold an election.

Nominations were adjourned until Tuesday September 19th, when they will re-open from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon.

Section 31 of the LAEA provides the process for the Returning Officer to adjourn and re-open nominations, each day (for a period of up to 6 business days) until either an acclamation or an election is achieved. Failing that occurrence at the end of the 6th day, the relevant Minister is notified and may take actions they consider necessary.

The LAEA also provides (section 32) for a candidate to choose to withdraw their candidacy, within 24 hours of the close of the nomination period – providing that such a withdrawal does not leave fewer candidates than vacancies for the seat they were running for. Therefore, the list below is subject to change until 24 hours after the closing of nominations (not the adjourning of them).

Currently, those who have submitted their nominations for the 2017 Municipal Election are:

Mayor (1 vacancy) Councillor (6 vacancies) Goodwin, Ruth Bain, Ted Ross, Mike Hart, Sharon Lalonde, Daryl Marconi, Brian Stickel, Jackie

Following the successful closing of nominations, and the 24 hour withdrawal period, a candidate’s page will be added, providing more information on the candidates running in the election.

